Las Doñas make history with first win

by Manny Hernandez 186

Santa Ana College women’s wrestling team won a thrilling match against Palomar on Wednesday night. It was the first women’s wrestling match in SAC’s history.

The game ended with a final score of 28-27. Las Doñas won five out of ten matches.

“This is the beginning of the season and the first CCCAA dual meet that SAC has been involved with,” said head coach Donald Apodaca. “I’m glad we came out with a victory.”

The match didn’t start well for Las Doñas as they lost two matches consecutively. 109lbs Tonancin Martinez and 123lbs Maya Vazquez.

Despite this, Las Doñas were still determined to win.

SAC Tonancin Martinez vs Preciosa Moreno in the 109lbs match. Geo Esparza / El Don

Las Doñas captain, Jade Morales, won her 128lbs match; In only 57 seconds, she pinned her opponent, Alexa Rosales, after a successful takedown.

It was a revenge match for Morales as her opponent had beaten her last year 12-2. Morales was terrified and nervous because of this before her match she didn’t want to lose to Rosales again.

“If I’m going to be honest, I was sobbing before I came out here to wrestle,” said Morales. “I was super happy after I let out all of my tears, felt more confident.”

The crowd erupted in cheers as Morales won her match.

With Morales winning her match, another Doñas wrestler, Daisy Casteñeda, also won her match against Kyle Pattillo.

Casteñeda scored points with successful takedowns and good defensive maneuvers. Every time Pattillo went for a takedown, Casteñeda counter-attacked it and reversed the takedown.

Casteñeda was able to escape when Pattillo tried to pin her, to then score a takedown, securing the win for her match

SAC Daisy Casteñeda vs Kyle Pattillo in the 148lbs match. Geo Esparza / El Don

Las Doñas and Lady Comets had to forfeit since both teams didn’t have wrestlers for some weight classes.

After the forfeits, Las Doñas had enough points to win the dual by one point in an amazing showcase for their first-ever match.

Las Doñas’ next match will occur at the South Coast Duals at Cerritos College on Mar. 9 at 9 a.m.