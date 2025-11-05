Blading Cup 2025 draws world’s top talents to Santa Ana

In the shadow of the Yost Theater, a man wearing rollerblades stands atop a quarter pipe with a crowd of hundreds chanting his name. He takes off from the ramp to jump onto a grind rail six feet into the air. As he balances on one foot, he leaps off, busts a 180°, and lands skating backward as he triumphantly smiles.

The crowd roars with applause and swarms him in celebration.

Bladers from 17 different countries flipped, grinded and spun over an X-Games style course that was set up for the weekend in Santa Ana. What could only be described as a mix of skateboarding, figure skating, and raw, unfiltered swag, the 2025 Blading Cup is the largest rollerblading competition in the U.S.

“This is the biggest contest in North America,” said John Vossoughi, a pro from San Francisco. “It represents the whole sport. It’s important because it means that this sport is still alive.” Photos by Brandon Rowley / el Don

On Friday, the event hosted Open and 17 & Under Contests while Saturday held the Bladies (Women’s), Veterans and Pro Contests.

“We’ve been doing this here for 15 years now,” said Jon Julio, the main organizer of this event. “The city really appreciates it, and it’s the perfect place for an event like this.”

Julio is the owner of THEMSKATES on 4th Street and has lived in Santa Ana for the last 25 years, but he is also a pioneer who led the current generation of skaters to where they are today.

“Jon Julio is a vital source of inspiration in so many different ways. He does so much for the skating community on a global scale, but also on a local scale within Santa Ana,” said David Sizemore, a pro skater from Denmark. “He’s somebody that I’ve looked up to since I was 10 years old, who was inventing tricks that completely raised an entire generation of skaters that has now snowballed into what skating is now.”

“Everyone here has one thing in common, and it’s really easy to find and really fall in love with skating. I think it’s the funnest thing ever,” said event organizer Jon Julio.



After the amateurs closed their contest on Saturday, a crowd gathered around the skatepark as the pros warmed up by doing trial runs through the course for the championship qualifiers. Hundreds of fans were inches away from the action as a makeshift wall was formed around the park.

“There are a lot of skating events, but the Blading Cup is very different,” said Soichiro Kanashima, a professional skater from Japan. “It’s not just a contest, but a culture and a family. It’s very special to me.”

As the pros wowed the crowd with their flips and tricks, a DJ blasted early 2000s rap while an emcee hyped up the crowd, calling out each skater’s tricks. Among the crowd of fans were dozens of photographers and videographers capturing the event.

"I would say the community is doing our great, everybody just needs to go skate and have fun," said Malcom Heard.

“It’s a big event to cover,” said Malcolm Heard, a videographer and skater from Chicago. “So Jon Julio needed help, and I had a free hand. There’s a lot of international talent, so it’s really high energy, and you just get to see a great showcase of the sport.”

As the sky melted into a creamsicle orange, the qualifying rounds closed up, and 12 finalists were announced to participate in the Pro Finals. Each would go one by one, flying through the course, trying to impress the judges and onlooking fans.

“I think it’s pretty amazing that so many people come from all over the world, showcasing their talents and cultures, and we get to display this slice of life that we’re part of,” said Sizemore.

Although the competition was fierce, what seemed to be more important was the community surrounding it. Off to the side of the course, tents and booths were lined up as people sold and traded blading-related products and hung out while taking in the skating culture.

“The community is awesome, no matter who you meet,” said Kenneth Smith, a fan and skater in the Open Contest. “Everyone’s super down-to-earth and knows each other. It’s just a tight-knit, awesome group of really cool people.”

Now, in the dark of night, only illuminated by bulbs hooked on generators and camera flashes, the pros had their last opportunity to win over the judges. As the fans cheered and chanted, each skater had three attempts to land their final trick.



After the competition was completed, the judges tallied their scores as fans crowded around the stage, waiting to hear the winners from each contest. Skaters were crowned from each of the 17 & Under, Veterans, Bladies, and Open divisions before the Pro Champion was announced.

Under the warm artificial light, David Sizemore was hailed as the champion of the pro division and was handed a wooden trophy and medal before being lifted by friends and fans.

As fans dispersed and the course was deconstructed, the newly-crowned champ, Sizemore, had one final thing to say:

“Come next year and support, just pay us a visit and see what it’s like for you. And if it’s your thing, we’re open arms to anybody who wants to come and participate, or just be a part of this amazing community.”