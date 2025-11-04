In Photos: Noche de Altares and Viva la Vida in DTSA

Photos by Evelyn Cruz and Geovanni Esparza

In the heart of DTSA, on Saturday, Noche de Altares blossomed into a vibrant union, inviting people to celebrate and honor the departed from Latin America, Palestine and beyond.

This year, the Dia de los Muertos celebration opened its arms wider, offering solace and remembrance to those who have lost loved ones, people who have died in Palestine as well as those who died in ICE detention centers, weaving their stories into the rich tapestry of this tradition.

Each altar, meticulously adorned with photographs, favorite foods and personal mementos, told a story of love, loss and unbreakable bonds.

This celebration has grown into a powerful reminder that on this day, people shift their focus from the sorrow of loss to the joy of celebrating the lives lived, cherishing the memories that keep our loved ones alive in our hearts forever. It’s a testament to the resilience of the human spirit, finding unity in remembrance.

Dia de los Muertos has long inspired a cultural mosaic, inviting people from diverse backgrounds to unite in honoring the deceased and enriching the tradition with new perspectives. It’s a celebration of life, a vibrant affirmation that love and memory persist beyond the veil, bridging the gap between worlds and hearts.

Several people at the event were seen with Xoloitzcuintles, a breed of hairless dogs from Mexico. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

Some altars were made by people from other Latin American countries that have their own version of Dia de los Muertos. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

People decorated classic cars and used them as an altar. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

Alexis is from Upland, and she celebrated Dia de los Muertos in Santa Ana for the first time. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

Favorite snacks and drinks are left out on the altar to honor the departed, with the belief that when their spirit returns they will have something to eat and drink. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

Altars had photos, candles and other meaningful symbols to honor the departed. Photo by Evelyn Cruz / el Don

Sisters Karla Navarro and Tanya Navarro have been presenting an altar for those who have died in ICE detention centers for seven years. The names on the banner are all the deaths that were reported in ICE detention facilities since 2016. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

Dozens of people dressed up, painted their faces and took photos with people walking down the street. Photo by Evelyn Cruz / el Don

Pan de muerto is a staple for Dia de los Muertos and altars. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

On Fourth Street there were two stages where performers played music and people danced. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

An altar dedicated to those who were killed in Palestine. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

SAC illustration students honored Jordan Block, a ceramics student who died last year. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don