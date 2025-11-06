Revamped application makes applying for scholarships faster and simple 

This academic year, the Santa Ana College scholarship application has been revamped with a change in requirements and a new deadline.

The application window for the Santa Ana College scholarship competition, where students can submit one application for a chance at being awarded scholarship funds, closes Dec. 15.

Xochitl Swenson, the scholarship coordinator for the SAC Foundation, describes the application process as “Simple, fast and so worth the investment of your time.”

The last application cycle saw a change made to the letter of recommendation requirement, making it so that letters were optional. Other changes include an overall shorter application and allow recommenders from outside sources of SAC.

“We realized that a lot of students are active in the community. They’re leaders at their job sites,” said Swenson. “And who better to speak on that than community leaders who engage with them, who see their skills and leadership applied, as well as their bosses?”

Incoming students, continuing students and students transferring to four-year institutions in the 2026-2027 academic year are eligible to apply. Applicants must also have a minimum 2.0 GPA and be enrolled at the college in at least 6 units in both the fall and spring semesters.

Though only one application is needed to apply, students have a chance to compete from a pool of over 130+ scholarships and 495+ individual awards. When students submit their application, the information given is used to systemize into what scholarships they are eligible for. Scholarships are divided into multiple categories with some being based on merit, major, departments or student needs to name a few.

Students can also stack scholarships, meaning that students can receive multiple awards.

The program also provides workshops and application clinics to help students submit their applications. Workshops are available both virtually and in person.

Swenson encourages students to apply. During the 2025-2026 competition cycle, the foundation was able to offer over 130 scholarship opportunities and awarded 495 individual scholarship awards, which amounted to around $745,000.

“There’s nothing lost, with a couple hours invested for the possibility of thousands of dollars being in [students’] pocket by next fall,” said Swenson.

For more information on the scholarship program, getting resources or submitting an application, visit the SAC Scholarship webpage.