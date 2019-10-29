Dons Clip the Hawks

Chris Castro

The Santa Ana Dons defeated rival Santiago Canyon Hawks 1-0 on Friday, Oct. 25.



At the beginning of the game, both teams were evenly matched but with the Dons offensive pressure, they were able to attempt more shots on goal than the Hawks.



SAC had many open opportunities to go up ahead in the first half however the Hawks defense stood firm and we’re able to stop them keeping the score tied 0-0 at the halftime.



In the 65 minute, Freshmen forward Gilberto Garcia scored the game-winning goal for the Dons and his first Conference goal of the season.



Gracia was in the box with the ball covered by opposing Hawks and was still able to find the back of the net, leading the Dons to 1-0 victory.



Garcia was asked what it was like scoring the game-winning goal.



“I feel great, ya know, scoring my first goal in conference, I’m going to keep trying hard to keep scoring.”



The Dons now are off to face their next opponent Fullerton Hornets on Tuesday, Nov. 1st at Fullerton College at 3:00 p.m.

