Dons Go Five in a Row

Sports Alan Chang 101

Freshman midfielder Marilyn Miranda scored the only goal to help the Santa Ana Dons stay undefeated beating Mt. San Jacinto College Eagles 1-0 at home, Tuesday.

During the first half, the Dons defense played stout, allowing only one shot against them, while pressuring the Eagles goalie with eight shots during the game.

Miranda scored the only goal in the 32nd minute of the game when she capitalized off a shot by sophomore forward Leyna Wood.

In the second half, the Dons continued to put pressure on the opposing goal but failed to score again.

“I just needed to make a goal for my team to keep it 5-0 because we’re a strong team and our goal is to stay undefeated,” said Miranda.

The Dons will host College of the Desert on Friday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m.

