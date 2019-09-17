Dons Win in Overtime

The Santa Ana Dons won their home opener at Valley High School in overtime Saturday against Antelope Valley College and improve their record to 1-1.



In the first quarter, the Dons freshmen wide receiver returned the opening kickoff for a 92-yard touchdown. Sophomore quarterback Luke Wilson didn’t allow the Marauders defense to settle as he threw for three touchdowns in the first half sending the Dons to a 28-13 lead at halftime.



The second half was a different story for SAC. Costly turnovers allowed Antelope Valley to cut the lead down and eventually tying the game 49-49 with three minutes left in the fourth quarter.



Wilson had the Dons in the field goal range with 40 seconds left in the game when his pass was tipped up in the air and was intercepted.



In overtime, SAC kept Antelope Valley out of the end zone and held them to a field goal. In their first possession of overtime, Wilson threw a 25-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Joshua Rice to give the Dons their first win of the season.



The Dons are at home and look to get their second straight win as they face against the Fullerton College Hornets in the 97th Annual Key to the County game on Saturday.

