Dons Lose In The First Round of Playoffs

Sports Alan Chang 28

The Dons playoff run ended early losing two of a three-game series against the Mt. San Antonio Mounties at the California Community College Athletic Association SoCal Regionals. The Dons season ends with an overall record of 25-17.



Santa Ana came into the series ranked No.9 facing No. 8 Mt. San Antonio. The Dons won the first game 15-5 but suffered back to back defeats of 11-5 in game two and 16-10 in game three.



The Dons offense this season was led by freshmen infielder James Williams, while Nathan Catchu led the pitchers.

Williams finished the season leading the team in runs and hits with 66 and 40. William’s 66 hits ranked him No.1 in the OEC and No. 7 in the CCCAA.



Catchu led the Dons in wins, appearances, innings pitched and ERA . Catchu finished the season with seven wins ranking him No.4 in the Orange Empire Conference. Catchu ranked No.2 in the OEC for inning pitched with 83.2 IP.



Along with Catchu, Freshman catcher Frank Garcia and sophomore infielder Raymond Villanueva earned first-team honors while freshman catcher Copper Hansen, sophomore infielder Drake Wood and Williams found themselves on the second-team.