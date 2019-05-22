Dons’ Softball Ends Their Up and Down Season in the First Round of the Playoffs

Santa Ana Dons softball team failed to reach the second round of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern playoffs for the second year in a row falling to No.6 ranked Antelope Valley College.

The Dons lost both games against the Marauders 8-1 in the first game and 10-1 in the second game. They finished with an overall record of 24-16 with a conference record of 12-9.

The Dons started the season off with a five-game winning streak with only three losses in the first two months. However, Santa Ana hit a rough patch in the middle of the season losing six out 11 games.

Santa Ana shifted its momentum when they beat No.2 ranked Mt. San Antonio College 6-5.

“We were going into that game as not a favorite and us coming out as the winner really boosted our confidence,” sophomore catcher Jeana Gonzales said.

Sophomore pitcher Nicole Yniguez and sophomore infielder Jeana Gonzales both received All OEC first team honors while sophomore infielder Karlee Rivera received All OEC second team.

Yniguez ranked No.3 in the OEC for wins and strikeouts with 17 and 100 for the season.

Gonzales led the dons with a .398 batting average ranking her No.9 in the OEC.

Rivera recorded 37 hits and 22 RBI’s in her last season as a Don.

“The girls became family, we trusted each other that was a big key to our success.” Coach Alyssa Yglesias said.

