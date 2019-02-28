Dons’ Defensive Approach Results in 10-5 Win Against Falcons

Sports Ashley Ramynke 79

Freshman pitcher Kyle Hoskins, helped the Dons come back from a two run deficit to win 10-5 against the Cerritos Falcons Tuesday afternoon.



The Dons gave away two home runs in the first four innings, but allowed only one run after that.

“I really challenged the guys to focus and concentrate more on the defensive side of the baseball, and we played a flawless game in that area,” said Head Coach Tom Nilles about the execution of defense in the game.



Santa Ana College took a 6-4 lead at the top of the fifth inning after freshman Nick Sova brought in two runs.



“We just did our jobs, we executed, played clean defense, and it was just a solid game today,” Sova said about the combination of defense and hitting that led to their win.



At the bottom of the sixth inning, designated hitter Grant Askins hit the home run of the game. The infielder has 14 hits and 13 RBIs in 13 games with a batting average of .246.



The next game is against College of the Canyon Cougars at home Friday at 2:00 p.m.