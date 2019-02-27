Yniguez’s 9 Strikeouts Lead Dons to 7-4 Win

Freshman pitcher Nicole Yniguez’ nine strikeout performance led the Dons to a 7-4 victory Tuesday over the College of the Desert Roadrunners.



The Roadrunners scored three runs after freshman Aspen Kyles relieved Yniguez in the sixth inning. The rally was shut down after Yniguez being switched back in and striking out the Roadrunners with the bases loaded.



“It went well, but could have gone a little bit better. We made some fielding mistakes that we usually get,” Yniguez said about the middle of the game rally.



Assistant Coach Marissa Ross stressed her critiques and expectations.



“We made a lot of mental mistakes. So we gave up a lot of runs that shouldn’t have happened. But we’ll get out there next game and do better” Ross said.



Dons are in a four game winning streak and face Saddleback today at home at 3 p.m.

