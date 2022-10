Deadlines you should know if you plan to transfer out

by Kevin Rodriguez 23

If you plan to transfer to any UC or Cal State University, the deadline for applications to be submitted is November 30th. The transfer center is hosting application workshops for both systems and is open for in person appointments Monday through Wednesday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon.