SAC launches “Vax For the Win” campaign

Santa Ana College is giving away $200 Campus Store gift cards to current students who are fully vaccinated.

“Vax For the Win” is an incentive program funded by federal pandemic relief money for students who submit proof of their vaccination status.

Students who submit their proof of full vaccination through the SAC website before Dec. 3 will have the opportunity to win a grand prize that includes one-year free tuition, a parking permit, amusement park tickets and Apple products. Two students will be selected as grand prize winners at the end of the campaign, no later than the last day of the semester, Dec. 17.

The ​Student Business Office will email ​eligible participants when​ their gift cards are available for pickup, at the earliest one month after submission.

In order to be eligible, you must be a SAC or Continuing Education student enrolled in at least 6 units for Fall 2021 and be able to provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination. ​Acceptable vaccines include Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.​

The instructions to submit your proof of vaccination are on the SAC website.

OC Healthcare Agency data shows that about 60% of Santa Ana residents are fully vaccinated. One Santa Ana zip code, 92701, has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the county with only about half of the population receiving two shots.

Vaccines are available for free at multiple healthcare providers throughout Orange County. Click here for a list of locations and to make an appointment.