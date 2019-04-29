Meet Your Two Candidates for ASG President

You’re paying that $25 activity fee every year, but do you have a say in how it’s spent? Associated Student Government is your representation on campus and elections for the 2019-2020 academic year are this week. The ASG president serves on behalf of all Santa Ana College students, managing student activities, overseeing the spending of student activity funds and unifying the campus community. The candidates running to serve you next year are Daniel Gonzalez and Mariano Cuellar. We asked them the same five questions. Check out their answers below then get down to the Central Mall on Monday, April 29 and Tuesday April 30 to vote.
Why are you running for President?
As the current interclub council president, I feel that it is my duty to continue representing all organizations on campus and students. I want to give back to everyone who had the confidence in me to be in the position I am today.
What sets you apart from your other opponents?
I try my best to go out there and help any way I can. If you see me, stop me and I will gladly help you. I am here for you in general.
Why is it important for SAC students to participate in ASG elections?
I would say it is important because you want to have that representation, you want to be heard. You also want to make sure you’re electing someone who can represent you at their best of ability.
What is one thing you would like students to take away from your campaign?
We’re here to represent each and every single one of you and to give back to our community and students, that is the whole aspect of this candidacy.
What are some of your goals, if elected?
Is to advocate for everyone equally at any conferences we may hold, but to implement new ideas on campus, and new resources for AB540 students. That is something on my agenda to accommodate for any way I can. The majority of people I know and love are undocumented. Students are afraid to be in the whole aspect of a community college, but we want to cater to these students to make them feel welcomed. I believe it is my obligation to do so.
Interview Conducted by Julia Klotz
Why are you running for President?
I have been serving Santa Ana College for three years and going to be four years this semester. I decided to use my knowledge and experience to serve my community. I find it is my duty to give back to my school and the people.
What sets you apart from your other opponents?
I have been in student government for four semesters. I am heavily involved on campus as an athlete, even when I am not in ASG. I run cross country, track and field at the collegiate level. If I ever see a student who is alone on campus, I will try to talk to them and make them feel welcomed.
Why is it important for SAC students to participate in ASG elections?
The reason it is important to go out and vote because they decide who will go out and represent them. The people that get elected are going to be their constitutes and they have the power to make a change here.
What is one thing you would like students to take away from your campaign?
I want them to know I am approachable if they have any questions or concerns. Regarding people and community, I believe groups should be equally represented, there should not be one group more represented than another one.
What are some of your goals, if elected?
I believe each group on campus should be represented equally and no one should be left behind. I wish to improve student engagement in academics and the line of communication between students, staff, and faculty. I would strive to improve student involvement on campus and in elections.
Interview Conducted by Chris Castro
ASG elections will be held in the Central Mall on April 29 and April 30 from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.-6 p.m. You must have a SAC student ID and must have paid your student activity fee for the year. For more information on ASG, visit the SAC website.