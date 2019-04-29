Meet Your Two Candidates for ASG President

Chris Castro/ el Don

Mariano Cuellar

Current Position: Interclub Council President

Biology major

Why are you running for President?

As the current interclub council president, I feel that it is my duty to continue representing all organizations on campus and students. I want to give back to everyone who had the confidence in me to be in the position I am today.



What sets you apart from your other opponents?

I try my best to go out there and help any way I can. If you see me, stop me and I will gladly help you. I am here for you in general.

Why is it important for SAC students to participate in ASG elections?

I would say it is important because you want to have that representation, you want to be heard. You also want to make sure you’re electing someone who can represent you at their best of ability.



What is one thing you would like students to take away from your campaign?

We’re here to represent each and every single one of you and to give back to our community and students, that is the whole aspect of this candidacy.



What are some of your goals, if elected?

Is to advocate for everyone equally at any conferences we may hold, but to implement new ideas on campus, and new resources for AB540 students. That is something on my agenda to accommodate for any way I can. The majority of people I know and love are undocumented. Students are afraid to be in the whole aspect of a community college, but we want to cater to these students to make them feel welcomed. I believe it is my obligation to do so.

Interview Conducted by Julia Klotz