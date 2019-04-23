Dons Beat OCC 11-0

Sports Oliver Rivero 27

Sophomore pitcher Nicole Yniguez led the Santa Ana Dons to a 11-0 shutout Monday against the Orange Coast College Pirates earning the Dons their 12th conference win.



Sophomore infielder Karlee Rivera brought in the first run of the game in the top of the second inning. In the third, utility player sophomore Makayla Peralta created the opportunity for Santa Ana to score again putting them up 2-0 over the Pirates.



Santa Ana began to take control of the game scoring five runs in the fourth with help from freshmen outfielders Kayle Avina and Raeleen Pelayo.



Sophomore and freshman infielders Stephanie Rojas and Brandi Kirkpatrick kept the ball rolling for Santa Ana as they scored back to back runs bring the final score to 9-0 forcing the mercy rule in the 5th.



The Dons take on Golden West College Wednesday for Sophmore Night at 3 p.m.

