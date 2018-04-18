Anime Spectacular Show Returns With Special Guests and New Venue

Santa Ana College choirs are preparing for “Anime Spectacular 2.0” on Sunday 5 p.m. at the Westminster Rose Center. They are including songs from the popular anime shows and movies, such as Pokemon, One Piece, My Neighbor Totoro, Neon Genesis-Evangelion and more.

The choirs are bringing back songs from their first sold-out anime show in November, while adding more songs, surprises and nerdom. Since the first show was a success for the Choral Department, they decided to bring it back again.

“For guests coming early at 3 p.m., they can participate in a costume contest, raffles, and lots of Pokemon. Even if you don’t play Pokemon, there will be lots of walking around and fun to be had,” said Kim Le, accompanist and event coordinator.

The first Anime Spectacular allowed cosplay for guests to come dressed up and many people of all ages succeeded in their outfits. Cosplay is popular at comic conventions for people to put hard work into, dressing as characters from different shows and movies on the internet, comics, and manga.

“Cosplay is heavily encouraged and allowed in this show. We saw many amazing cosplayers in the last show and we want more cosplayers to come,” Le said.

Special guests performing at this show include Disney Mouseketeer Sean Oliu, who will be singing two songs, and Miss City of Orange, Eileen Kim, who will be playing the violin during their performance.

Both Le and Choir Director Dr. Elliott Jones admitted never thought the first show would have drawn large crowds and experienced wide success.

“We’re really excited to be doing this show in a new way, especially with more fun surprises that everyone who comes to see the show will enjoy. It will definitely be a show that no one is going to want to miss,” Le said.

Pre-sale tickets are being sold now online at www.rosecentertheater.com for $15 until Friday at 6 p.m. Reserved seating is available.