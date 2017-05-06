Santa Ana’s Annual Cinco de Mayo Festival Celebrates Diversity

Santa Ana’s Cinco de Mayo Festival returns to downtown for its 18th year with a few notable changes.

In the past, the family-friendly event focused on Mexican food, dance, music and visual arts. This year, organizers are adding jazz and dancing from other cultures in an attempt to broaden the scope.

“I want to plant a seed that will let my community become more open-minded with other cultures,” Rosa Garcia, a Santa Ana Arts and Culture Commission member, said.

The free two-day event starts at noon on May 6 and 7 and will have carnival games, rides, plus a performance by telenovela star Ninel Conde.