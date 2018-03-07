Science center construction furthers SAC parking closures

With around 20,000 students and more than 10 percent of campus parking spots out of commission, Santa Ana College students and faculty are struggling to find parking throughout the week.

Since June 2017, there are about 20,000 enrolled students and 3,200 working staff, according to the SAC Research Department. When SAC began construction in spring 2014, there were 2,980 parking spaces throughout campus. There are currently about 2,600 spots available now to support everyone – a 13 percent reduction.

“It takes about an hour sometimes, unless you get really, really lucky – then, it is like 30 to 25 minutes to get a parking spot,” said third year SAC student, Janet Leon, about the difficulty on finding parking this semester.

The parking spaces behind Dunlap Hall and Middle College experienced significant losses due to construction, with the spots behind Middle College dropping by over 60 percent following the new construction fence installation. This parking will not be fully available until the new science center and Johnson Center are completed, as contractors will share this space, according to Assistant Vice Chancellor of Facility Planning and District Construction and Support Services, Carri Matsumoto.

The SAC Facilities Committee anticipates about 125 spaces will be available in summer 2018, noting “they will be provided once the reconfiguration for the construction fencing occurs and accessible parking is restored.”

The empty lot on the corner of Bristol and 17th streets will be used as a new staff parking lot, but further development plans are on hold.

The corner lot, purchased for $5 million in 2014, is currently being used as parking for science center and Johnson Center construction contractors. This will continue through 2020-2021 during the remainder of construction, Matsumoto said.

In response to students being late because of parking, some teachers are using their own methods to tackle parking concerns. Philosophy professor Zachary Fish implemented his own grace policy to ease the students’ stress for arriving late to class.

“I wouldn’t mark anyone as late or half absent, seeing the current parking situation is so bad,” Fish said.

To combat the lack of parking, students are using other alternatives to reach school and attend their classes on time.

“I take the bus. I don’t live far either. I live here in downtown Santa Ana, so I just take the bus since it will take me more time to try to find parking,” said SAC sophomore Jocabed Torres.

Public transportation is becoming a more popular option among students, following a partnership between the Orange County Transportation Authority and SAC, which provides student bus passes to eligible students.

However, some students share skepticism for the student bus program’s overall impact.

“I feel that would help people who actually don’t drive and doesn’t really help the parking situation,” said Alex Alvarado, a SAC student.

Additional reporting by Alex Mora.