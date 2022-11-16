Bi-Invisibility in Media

As the first-born, eldest daughter in a Mexican family being bisexual is the most interesting experience, especially learning and understanding media. There are not many positive or accurate representations of bisexuality in the media.

Misrepresentation or underrepresentation whatever you call it… it still stands true.

The meaning of my existence collides with not only my Mexican and American identity but also with my sexual identity in the LGBTQ+ community.

So, where do people like me belong?

Digitally erases because some consumers believe the attraction to the same sex is unnatural.

Biphobia is the ugly wake-up call I received entering adulthood. Is it not normalized?

My confusion derives from Katy Perry’s “I Kissed a Girl” as a child which blindsided me growing up to believe more people were accepting women kissing women, or women kissing men.

Not to mention that in movies and in porn culture, bisexuality is shown as a natural part of human sexuality, but outside of that, people consider that untrue. Not just bisexual women being oversexualized in the media.

But another issue that comes up with bisexuality in media is that bisexuals do not tend to be in monogamous, long-lasting relationships.

Rosa Diaz in Brooklyn 99 comes out as bisexual in the 10th episode of season 5 which resonated with me because her colleagues were more accepting than her own parents.

But unfortunately, Rosa’s relationships do not last.

It turns out that both heterosexuals and homosexuals at times engage in “monosexism” or the belief one should only be attracted to one sex or gender.

My problem with this is that it closes the door for bisexuality, pansexuality, or possibly even asexuality, it discriminates against the fact that people like people for who they actually are.

The beauty of the LGBTQ+ spectrum is that people find a community within themselves, but I have noticed that I felt more understood with primarily bisexual forums on Facebook such as, “Bisexual, but make it fashion.” or the bisexual subreddit.

But bi-erasure can be a hot topic in the bisexual community.

The solution is to just accept people for who they are not for which gendered or agender person they choose to be with.

Bisexual/Pansexuals fall in and out of love with people the same way any heterosexual or homosexual person would once a relationship starts to fall apart.

It is not a phase.





