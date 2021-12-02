Having a late December birthday sucks. Here’s why

Ahh, the holidays. It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Unless, of course, your birthday is in late December like mine. Then, it’s the worst because I’m competing with Christmas and New Year’s for everyone’s attention.

I don’t get a party and I’ll cry if I want to.

My birthday is December 28 which is three days after Christmas and three days before the New Year’s. Growing up I never received separate presents for my birthday and for Christmas. They were always combined. The only choice I had was do I want to open my present on Christmas or on my birthday? I’ve never had both.

I’ve also never had a birthday party, ever.

I can’t ever find the right time to get everyone together because they are so wrapped up with the holidays and worried about New Year’s. Even if I wanted to have my own party outside of Christmas, no one would show up. Many of my friends travel for the holidays, or they are already too broke from buying presents.

Because of this, my birthday is politely swept under the rug and is always met with “We’ll celebrate after the new year.” We never do.

Sure, some people may argue that “it’s the thought that counts” or that I should find better friends, and maybe I should (shouldn’t I?). I acknowledge that I am privileged enough to have this space to vent about my first world problems. However, this is my time to whine and misery loves company.

So if you have a loved one who was born in late December, they’re probably also feeling similarly uncelebrated right now. The least you can do is offer them a hug — and maybe a number to your favorite therapist.