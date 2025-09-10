Kabo Kitchen is more than worth it in both price and flavor

Just a quick walk from the west side of campus, the Baja-Mediterranean fast-food restaurant Kabo Kitchen is ready to welcome Santa Ana College students and faculty for the new school year and beyond with a 10% discount.

While Mediterranean cuisine is something I wasn’t super familiar with, Kabo’s unique fusion style proved surprisingly easy to grasp and enjoy at student friendly prices.

Starting with their carnitas taco at $1.95, prices listed before tax, it seemed just okay at first. But the killer red sauce that came with the taco greatly lifted it up. On Taco Tuesday you can get all of their tacos, even lamb and fish, for that same $1.95 price each; and that’s not even including the student discount!

Their ground sirloin medi-burger, priced at just $6.50, makes it abundantly clear that they don’t mess around with their prices.

The burger included their Krazy Sauce along with Persian pickles, lettuce and tomatoes. While the pickles did provide a nice kick, the patty itself overpowered all other flavors, so I can’t say I was going crazy for it.

They did not miss with their Cajun-seasoned fries though. They had that perfect level of spice, with nothing too overpowering, and at just $1.95, it tastes even better. Get their tzatziki sauce to go along with it and you’ll be set.

Kabo’s falafel wrap on pita bread includes garlic sauce, mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes and Persian pickles, with an optional add-on of feta. Photo by Maxwell Reed / el Don

I also tried their falafel wrap, which was pricier at $9.95, but flavor-wise it was their best item for sure. The falafel itself was rich with flavor, and was further strengthened by the garlic sauce inside the wrap.

Kabo also has a breakfast menu, which usually ends at noon. I got their breakfast burrito which comes with beans, tater tots and eggs. For $6.95 it is another solid deal.

And it would be wrong to not mention their baklava latte, which I got iced at their large size. The pistachio syrup, honey and cinnamon combo with the espresso worked so well together and at $4.75 too? That’s what I go crazy for.

As a college student, I can’t spend a lot of money on food. Kabo has that in mind for sure, and has most places beat in both their prices and flavors.