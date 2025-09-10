Dark
Studying, foosball and Guitar Hero; welcome to the JSC

Football players Caleb Grant (business) and Xavier Smith (mechanical engineering) enjoy their second round of pool at the JSC, where Grant destroyed Smith both times. Grant commutes all the way from Compton, noting that he enjoys the opportunities provided at Santa Ana College and how it "offers him a way out". Photo by Simran Patel / el Don
by

Reporting by Quinn Montell and Simran Patel

The Johnson Student Center is the central hub for students at Santa Ana College. It contains the student store, the SAC Café and The Spot, a recreational space that features table games and a lounge area for students to hang out, relax and get some work done.

“I feel like club-wise, it’s hard to get people involved, but when you have something like this, with free games, people are going to be here because there’s no mom telling them, get off the TV, you know,” said Venus Borroel, a sophomore at SAC and a staff member at The Spot.

We documented the diverse ways students utilize and enjoy the JSC. 

Diana Diaz, a freshman student, does her automotive homework upstairs in the JSC. She previously attended UCI, and noted that she likes the variety of classes offered at Santa Ana College. Photo by Simran Patel / el Don
Students Arturo Garlin, Jovden Remes and Emanuel Ramirez play foosball at the Johnson Student Center Game Room. Photo by Simran Patel / el Don
A welcome sign to The Spot, showcasing open hours while students play video games in the background. Photo by Quinn Montell / el Don
Angel Reyez (diesel mechanics), Ariel Marche (music and nutrition), Max Zahn (theater arts) and Jose Mejia (sociology), play guitar hero on the PS5 in The Spot. Even in a group of varying majors, the students find a way to bond over their shared experience playing video games. Photo by Simran Patel / el Don
Jose Mejia (sociology), Max Zahn (theater arts), Ariel Marche (music and nutrition) and Angel Reyez (diesel mechanics) play on the PS5 console offered at The Spot. The Spot also boasts an Xbox, for those who prefer the competitor. Photo by Simran Patel / el Don
Inside the JSC, there are couches, cubicles and tables. When seeking a quiet spot, being inside is a great choice. It offers a great way to unwind and get stuying done as the peaceful environment helps students relax. Photo by Quinn Montell / el Don
Jose Triano, a freshman in automotive engineering, found The Spot from a field trip in high school. When asked why he picked The Spot, Jose said, “I saw this place and it was pretty cool.” Photo by Quinn Montell / el Don
Dance students Mia Mendoza, Daniella Maldonado, Ariana Ballinas and Cynthia Leal hang out in the JSC. Photo by Simran Patel / el Don
View of outside the JSC. Many students prefer the outside because of the ambience, and the tables offer fresh air. Photo by Simran Patel / el Don
Carla Munoz, an assistant teaching student, and Sophia Gonzalez, a psychology student with a minor in child development, make a bead diamond painting on the tables outside the JSC. She notes that the bead painting is “a great way to unwind, I need to get off my phone so I like doing this instead, you know?”. The students met each other two weeks ago when Munoz approached Gonzalez while studying at the JSC. Photo by Simran Patel / el Don
Tags:

Related Posts

