Veterans Resource Center renamed in honor of John Acuña

Santa Ana College officially renamed its Veterans Resource Center as The John Acuña Veterans Resource Center during a recent ceremony held on March 26, honoring the late U.S. Army veteran and Veterans Counselor whose work helped shape the center into a lasting source of support for veterans and military-connected students.

Dr. Brenda Estrada, director of special programs at The John Acuña Veterans Resource Center, said the renaming “represents a powerful acknowledgment of service, dedication and legacy.” She added that the change is “both a tribute and a reaffirmation of its commitment to veterans, military-connected students, and their families.”

Estrada stated that the center was established in March 2010 in the former Johnson Center. What began as a modest effort later grew into a broader support system for student veterans. Estrada said Acuña, Santa Ana College’s first Veterans Counselor, brought heart, compassion and a deep understanding of what it means to serve from the beginning and helped build not only programs and services, but also trust, belonging and community.

From left, Trustee Tina Arias-Miller, Debbie Acuña, wife of John Acuña, Trustee Zeke Hernandez, Brenda Estrada, Director of Special Programs and back, Bart Hoffman, Vice President of Administrative Services at Santa Ana College participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renaming of Santa Ana College’s Veterans Resource Center. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

According to their website, the center helps students navigate Veterans Affairs education benefits, connect with counseling and other campus resources, study in a quiet space, access free computer and printing services, borrow books and build community with other veterans on campus. The center continues to serve veterans, active-duty service members, reservists and military-connected students and families as they transition into academic life.

Jennifer Acuña, daughter of John Acuña, told attendees that her father “wasn’t a man who sought the spotlight. He was a man who sought to be boots on the ground and ready to work.” She said the renaming was about more than a building, adding, “We aren’t just naming a building, we’re codifying a legacy of service that defined an entire life.”

She also connected her father’s legacy to the mission of the center. “He believed that knowledge was a strength that no one could ever take away from you,” she said. She also noted that her father viewed education as a way for veterans to continue building their futures after military service, making the renaming of the center very meaningful on a college campus.

Leaders in the military have their own challenge coins that they give to their subordinates as on the spot awards. The higher the rank the more significant the coin is. John Acuña was a leader and his challenge coin was given to the attendees of the ceremony as the highest honor. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don A commemorative display honoring John Acuña stands at the renaming ceremony for The John Acuña Veterans Resource Center. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

Leo Pastrana, counselor and coordinator for the University Transfer Center at Santa Ana College, said Acuña’s influence reached far beyond the Veterans Resource Center. Pastrana said Acuña “opened the door and held that door open so the next generation of counselors like myself could advocate for students, break systemic barriers, and uplift our communities.” He added that “this center, these students, this work was his heart and passion.”

Todd Huck, a former English professor at Santa Ana College who worked with Acuña in various programs for more than 15 years, described him as someone whose commitment to others continued long after retirement. Huck said Acuña “was a man who lived his faith, and he lived it every day,” and recalled that even after retiring, he continued returning to the Veterans Center to work with veterans.

With the renaming of the center, Santa Ana College is not only honoring John Acuña’s years of service, but also continuing the mission he helped build. With its new name, The John Acuña Veterans Resource Center continues to be a source of support, connections, and community for all who use this resource.