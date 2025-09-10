SAC Alum Ed Arnold Honored With A Renamed Street Section

A section of Brookhurst Street in Fountain Valley was renamed in honor of late Santa Ana College alum Ed Arnold on Aug. 8.

The Fountain Valley City Council had previously voted unanimously to rename the street Ed Arnold Way after he passed at the age of 85.

The entrance of the Fountain Valley Recreation Center and Sports Park on Brookhurst Street in Fountain Valley. A section of the street was renamed Ed Arnold Way by the Fountain Valley City Council. Photo by Peter Yencso / el Don

A graduate of Texarkana High School in Arkansas, Arnold began his journalism career at the age of 14. Outside of journalism, he was a philanthropist and a supporter of the Boys and Girls Club of Huntington Valley.

“What I will miss the most is Ed’s unfailing, upbeat, respectful demeanor, something you just don’t find in too much abundance in newsrooms,” said Pete Weitzner, the former Real Orange business news anchor turned Chapman University and SAC professor.

An Emmy and Golden Mike Award winner, Arnold was honored with the 2007 “Lifetime Achievement Award” presented by the Radio and Television News Association of Southern California. Arnold was also a Garden Grove resident, California State University, Long Beach graduate and Marine Corps veteran.

Ed Arnold at a gala hosted by the Santa Ana College Foundation. Photo courtesy of Christina Romero

“He was a wonderful colleague, friend, and mentor. He was thrilled beyond belief when I started working at Santa Ana College,” said SAC professor Michael Taylor. “He used to tell every administrator he knew repeatedly that they made a great hire.”

A recognition ceremony took place on Thursday, July 31 during a city-sponsored concert in Fountain Valley, when a commemorative sign was given on stage to the Arnold family.

“The Ed Arnold Way will remind us of the contributions and memories that Ed has brought to Fountain Valley, and we should follow the Ed Arnold Way to the stress of daily deadlines and some of the stories that we cover,” said Weitzner.