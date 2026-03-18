Taco Nazo is Santa Ana’s new go-to spot for fish tacos

Two years ago, I visited Mazatlán, known as the “Shrimp Capital of the World.” I ate fish tacos there, and at the time, I thought they were the best I’d ever eaten. I did not think any taco could come close to the ones I ate there. Now I know better. The best fish tacos are at Taco Nazo.

As soon as I walked into the taco establishment’s new Orange County location in Santa Ana, I knew I had found something special. The restaurant was slammed. Every single table was taken; people were waiting outside the door, and the staff moved like lightning while smiling and welcoming customers.

Inside the restaurant, I was impressed by the decor. The artwork, which included a wall full of framed family photos, historical photographs and images associated with the restaurant’s past, made it so much more than just a busy eating area. It told the story of the restaurant and brought a personal touch to the space, complemented by the salsa music playing in the background, providing a lively and energetic vibe.

Despite the restaurant being at full capacity, our food came within five minutes of ordering.

The star of the meal was the fish taco, which Taco Nazo calls “the original fish taco.” The tender, delicate white fish on the inside was fresh and covered with a golden batter that offered the perfect amount of crunch. The contrast between the two left me wanting another bite again and again. In fact, the taco was so great that the only thing being talked about at the table was the food we ate. The creamy sauce and crisp toppings, especially the cabbage and pico de gallo, added a cool, bright finish that made the taco even better.

Crispy fish tacos served with mexican rice, refried beans with cheese, and a roasted pepper make for a delicious and filling plate. Photo by Alejandro Vidal / el Don

A surprising hit was the tacos dorados de papa, deep-fried potato tacos. The exterior was perfectly crispy, and the interior was rich and comforting. The potato filling was soft, well-seasoned, and full of a warm, buttery, savory flavor that made each bite satisfying. When paired with the creamy sauce drizzled over the top, the taco had the perfect mix of crunch, creaminess and spice. The salsas and chiles with lemon pepper seasoning were delicious. They added another layer of heat and flavor, allowing each bite to feel even bolder.

The drinks at Taco Nazo were as memorable as the food. Each agua fresca was excellent, though my favorite was the agua de sandía. The watermelon drink was refreshing, full of flavor, and not overly sweet, easily the best I’ve ever had.

The quality of service sets Taco Nazo apart from other fast food restaurants. Each service member we interacted with at Taco Nazo was amazing. From checking on us multiple times during our meal, to asking if we liked our food, to offering us free refills on our drinks, to clearing the trash off our table, they made us feel like honored guests.

At one point, our group received a chicken taco by mistake. Instead of sending the chicken taco back to the kitchen and creating an uncomfortable situation, the employees politely told us we could keep the chicken taco, and they would take care of getting us the correct taco. This may seem like a little thing, but what it shows is how much the employees care about their customers. When we left the restaurant, they thanked us for dining there and even held the door open for us. This type of customer service does not happen often, especially in a restaurant as busy as Taco Nazo.

A visit to Taco Nazo is perfect this spring, as we are now in the season of Lent. Many people observe Lent by avoiding meat on Fridays. Some choose to avoid meat for the entire 40-day period, and that makes Taco Nazo a delicious and divine option.

With six different locations now open, it is no wonder that Taco Nazo has such a religious following. After experiencing the food and service firsthand, you can say I’ve been converted.