What we know about our district’s election results so far

A bond crucial for the district’s success does not have enough support to pass, and a new member will join the board while two incumbents keep their positions.

Measure G – a $720 million bond that would improve and build Rancho Santiago Community College District facilities over the next 10 years – is currently not passing, with only 49% voter support. It would need to win by at least 55% to implement this measure.

About 40% of mail-in ballots remain uncounted, and officials said the results will only be known once the count finishes and the election is certified.

“The vote is not final.. we’re not going to announce anything until the vote is final and certified. Once the vote is certified, we’ll make the official announcement as to who the new trustees are and whether or not the bond passed,” said Rancho Santiago Community College District Chancellor Marivn Martinez in a phone call Friday.

According to ocvote.org, 275,420 ballots remain uncounted, which is about 40% of registered voters in Orange County. District officials say the uncounted votes could be the deciding factor for many items on the ballot.

“[The ballot count] has been averaging about 2% daily. So, at this rate, we will not know the results for another week or week and a half,” said Martinez.

Results in the race for the RSCCD board of trustees are less close.

Area 7 had the most significant margin Friday, with incumbent trustee Tina Arias Miller earning about 80% of her constituents’ votes compared to her opponent, Tony Castro. Area 5 had a slightly tighter race, with incumbent trustee David Crockett taking 56% of the votes over his opponent, Mayra Ruiz.

Area 3 had the most candidates and no incumbents, as the current Area 3 trustee and RSCCD board president, Sal Tinejero, decided not to run for reelection. Former Santa Ana City Councilmember Cecilia “Ceci” Iglesias beat former trustee Nelida Mendoza and two other contenders with 45% of votes in her area.

The Orange County Registrar of Voters will continue counting votes over the weekend and update their website again on Monday at 5 p.m.