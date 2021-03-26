Vaccines Coming to All California Adults in April

Beginning April 1 all California residents over the age of 50 will become eligible for COVID 19 vaccinations, after that eligibility will expand to everyone over the age of 16 on April 15.

During a press conference at an AltaMed clinic in Santa Ana, Governor Gavin Newson announced that because of an expected increase in vaccine supplies, eligibility would rapidly be increased to include everyone of age 16 and over who wants the vaccine.

“With vaccine supply increasing and by expanding eligibility to more Californians, the light at the end of the tunnel continues to get brighter,” Newsom said.

As of March 20, the Orange County Healthcare Agency reports that 455,297 people have been fully vaccinated, and around another 383,000 have received their first dose. Orange County has roughly 3.1 million residents. Everyone interested in receiving the vaccine as eligibility expands in the coming weeks is encouraged to visit the state’s vaccine registration site, which provides users with a notification link when their turn comes to make an appointment.

