LIVE UPDATES: Online Instruction Begins Wednesday, 17 Cases Confirmed in OC
Here’s what we know:
Last updated 3/15/20 at 5:14 p.m.
- Gavin Newsom announced Sunday night that bars, night clubs, wineries and breweries should close in Calif. Restaurants should focus on takeout for this those isolating and practice maximize social distancing. Anyone 65 and older or vulnerable to COVID-19 must practice home isolation.
- Santa Ana College will suspend all in-person and on-campus classes starting March 13. Online and virtual instruction will begin, Wednesday, March 18, through Friday, April 24. All other college and district offices will remain open starting Wednesday, March 18.
- 17 cases have been reported in Orange County. 11 of them are related to travel to countries experiencing an outbreak, three are person-to-person spread and three are community-acquired. The county has not released the locations of the confirmed cases. No reported cases of COVID-19 at our colleges or the district office.
- In limited cases, some courses involving labs, studio instruction, career and technical education skills-based courses, performance classes, physical education and student support services may occur on campus.
- The child development centers will be closed as of Monday, March 16. During the closure of the child development centers our Nurse, Nutritionists, Mental Health Specialist, Family Service Care Coordinators, and Education Specialists will be available for consultations by telephone (714) 480-7548.
- All college and district events and gatherings over 250 people are canceled through the end of the month. Further, smaller gatherings held in venues that do not allow distancing of six feet per person should also be canceled or postponed. All meetings throughout RSCCD are being assessed and, where possible, will be conducted via Zoom or conference call or, if non-essential, be postponed or canceled.
- All non-essential travel is suspended for all employees until further notice.
Additional coverage:
Santa Ana College Moves Classes Online Through April 24
Things You Should Know
Coronavirus Updates
Protect Yourself & Family
The above Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) resources have been provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
https://twitter.com/CDCgov/status/1237501242567544835?s=20
Additional reporting by Carrie Graham, Neria Salinas, Adam Ponce and Ashley Ramynke