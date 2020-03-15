Last updated 3/15/20 at 5:14 p.m.

Tweets by eldonnews

Everyone can help prevent the spread of #COVID19. Call your doctor if you develop symptoms, have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19, or have recently traveled from an area with widespread or ongoing community spread of COVID-19. https://t.co/ehL8kmRHaN. pic.twitter.com/KwrKO7VNub

— CDC (@CDCgov) March 10, 2020