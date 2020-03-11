Here’s what we know:

Last updated 3/13/20 at 3:17 p.m.

Santa Ana College will suspend all in-person and on-campus classes convening of classes and student support services. Online and virtual instruction will begin, Wednesday, March 18, through Friday, April 24.

Not all classes and/or services can be moved to an online format. In these limited cases, some courses involving labs, studio instruction, career and technical education skills-based courses, performance classes, physical education and student support services may occur on campus.

The child development centers will be closed as of Monday, March 16. During the closure of the child development centers our Nurse, Nutritionists, Mental Health Specialist, Family Service Care Coordinators, and Education Specialists will be available for consultations by telephone (714) 480-7548 to help with any needs that might arise.

All other college and district offices will remain open and employees are expected to report to work during every phase of these precautionary efforts until further notice, while we give faculty and students the time they need to prepare for the transition. Staff members who believe they are at high-risk should speak to their direct supervisor for more direction. Employee issues will be assessed on a case-by-case basis as the situation develops. Please contact your direct supervisor and/or Human Resources for more direction.

Per Governor Gavin Newsom’s memo released this morning, all college and district events and gatherings over 250 people must be canceled. Further, smaller gatherings held in venues that do not allow distancing of six feet per person should also be canceled or postponed. All meetings throughout RSCCD are being assessed and, where possible, will be conducted via Zoom or conference call or, if non-essential, be postponed or canceled.

All non-essential travel is suspended for all employees until further notice. All travel deemed essential will need to be approved by the college President, Vice-Chancellors or the Chancellor directly. Further communications are forthcoming regarding for trips that have been scheduled.

At this time, there are no reported cases of COVID-19 at our colleges or the district office.

Officials say the coronavirus risk to campus remains low.

Nine cases have been reported in Orange County. Eight of them are related to travel to countries experiencing an outbreak and one was community-acquired. The county has not released the locations of the confirmed cases.

The Center for Disease Control recommends that if local health officials report that there are cases of COVID-19 in the community, institutions of higher education may need to suspend classes and postpone or cancel events and activities.

The most common symptoms are fever, coughing and difficulty breathing. If you or someone you know has recently traveled to China and feels sick, stay home and avoid contact with others aside from seeking medical help.



Prevention

Wash your hands with soap and water often for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Stay home if you or household members are sick. If you feel ill but must go out in public, use a face mask to reduce the likelihood of viral transmission.

Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, such as doorknobs, banisters, and countertops. Use the cleaning agents that are usually used in these areas and follow the directions on the label.

Symptoms

Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

If you think you’ve been exposed:

If you have recently been to an area with an ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone sick with COVID-19 in the last 14 days:

Please follow instructions during this time. Your cooperation is integral to the ongoing public health response to try to slow the spread of this virus.

If you develop COVID-19 symptoms, call (don’t visit) your healthcare provider, and tell them about your symptoms and your potential exposure.

Additional reporting by Carrie Graham, Neria Salinas, Adam Ponce and Ashley Ramynke