3 ways to get free food at the on-campus food pantry

by Lizeth Martinez 153

You Hungry? Here Are Three Ways to Get Food at The Thrive Center

With the Campus Cafe closed, students have been forced to look elsewhere for food.

One option, just past the Johnson Student Center is the Fainbarg Chase Thrive Center in room V206! The Thrive Center offers free food, accessible for all students. Before shopping students must show their SAC ID and are encouraged to bring a reusable bag upon entry.

Here are a few ways students can get the food they need:

1. Free Snacks

From granola bars and cookies, to cereal and oats, students can get a number of snacks once per day. Upon entry you will be greeted by Thrive Center staff members and asked to sign in using your SAC ID to verify enrollment.

2. Groceries Once a Week

Bring a reusable bag with you to carry your groceries. You can find the food pantry packed with fresh eggs, milk, vegetables, cooking oil, uncooked pasta and sauce, bread, and more. Students are limited to 1 grocery bag per week and limits are placed on dairy and produce.

3. Five Hot Meals a Day

To the left of the produce, you can find a large freezer with numerous frozen meals ready to reheat. Students can grab up to five meals per day!

The Thrive Center is open Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10a.m. to 6p.m. with an hour break between 12p.m. to 1p.m. Friday hours vary from 12p.m. to 2 p.m.