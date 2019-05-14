Beer Fest Combines Local Craft Brews With Pro Soccer

Food

Sports el Don News 59

There are about 60 craft breweries now in Orange County, but there’s still only one semi-professional soccer team. Try two of OC’s best-kept secrets in one day when the Orange County Soccer Club hosts its second annual Beer Fest on Saturday at the Great Park in Irvine.



Beer at sporting events is usually the same boring Budweiser, Bud Light and all the other trash that passes for beer. With its Soccer & Brews event series, Orange County Soccer Club — OC’s developmental team for Major League Soccer — is offering guests a chance to enjoy a quality squad on the pitch and quality brews in the stands.



Imagine walking into a party, and instead of a keg fizzy yellow stuff there are jockey boxes flowing with everything from pilsners to IPAs to stouts to porters, all from award-winning craft breweries such as Taps Fish House, which has brewpubs all over Orange County, Game Craft in Laguna Beach and Bootleggers from Fullerton.

All of the breweries are OC local and it will allow soccer fans to taste beers that they can’t find at most corner liquor stores. You get a souvenir mini pint glass and a few hours to taste your way through the suds before it’s time to cheer on the home team.

Beer Fest admission includes a game ticket to the soccer match versus Austin Bold FC, which starts more than halfway through the fest.



Along with all the tasting options that will be available, they will also be providing entertainment beyond the game, including keg bowling, cornhole and a pretzel-necklace-eating competition. Winners will get two VIP tickets to the team’s upcoming Bacon, Bourbon and Beer Fest.



For food they have also enlisted the services of California Pizza Kitchen, Cali’s Flaming Grill and dessert truck Stick-a-berry, among other food trucks.

“Indeed, this is Orange County’s best-kept secret, and this event is a perfect way to let people from all over Orange County know there’s something new to do at the Great Park,” said OCSC Event Manager Alex Keever.



OCSC Beer Fest takes place Saturday, May 18 from 4-8 p.m. at the Great Park in Irvine. Tickets are $35, $45 for VIP.

