Moreno Season Performance Overcomes Regional Stumble

Sports Alan Chang 19

Despite a tough race at the SoCAL regionals at Riverside City College on Saturday, sophomore Octavio Moreno qualified for the state championships in the 400 meter hurdles.



Moreno’s 7th place finish in regionals did not affect his opportunity to compete in the state championship.

“Not every race is gonna be your best, sometimes you have to take a couple Ls and learn from them, rethink your strategy, and hope you do better next time. It’s all about the comeback.” Moreno said.



All other Dons competing in regionals failed to qualify. Freshman Maria Marroquin finished last in the Women’s 1500, and freshman Giovanni Barajas placed 18th in the Men 5000.



Moreno was disappointed with his performance, but looks to finish the season strong.



“I’m out here representing Santa Ana.” Moreno said.



The California Community College Athletic Association State Meet for Track and Field will be at San Mateo College on May 17 and 18.



Additional Reporting by Oliver Rivero