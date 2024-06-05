IN PHOTOS: Friday Night Munchies

by Ryla Manalang 145

The concept of night markets originated in Asia and has expanded through the Chinese diaspora. California has emphasized the success of night markets like the popular 626 Night Market and Foodieland. These food fests are much different from Friday Night Munchies because they are run by promoters and have become commercialized.

“Compared to Foodieland, the prices are a lot better,” said Jesus Hernandez, a San Diego resident. “I am more about supporting small and culturally oriented businesses, plus this market feels more homey.”

Customers no longer have to break their banks for parking, entrance fees and overpriced food to venture out and find cuisines such as Filipino food, birria and soul food.