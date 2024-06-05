IN PHOTOS: Friday Night Munchies

Ryla Manalang
by Ryla Manalang
June 5, 2024
145
820A3260
Customers visit from LA, San Diego and San Bernadino County to try the food at Friday Night Munchies. Photo by Ryla Manalang / el Don

The concept of night markets originated in Asia and has expanded through the Chinese diaspora. California has emphasized the success of night markets like the popular 626 Night Market and Foodieland. These food fests are much different from Friday Night Munchies because they are run by promoters and have become commercialized. 

“Compared to Foodieland, the prices are a lot better,” said Jesus Hernandez, a San Diego resident. “I am more about supporting small and culturally oriented businesses, plus this market feels more homey.” 

Customers no longer have to break their banks for parking, entrance fees and overpriced food to venture out and find cuisines such as Filipino food, birria and soul food. 

“Friday Night Munchies is my home,” said Gonzalez, owner of Charlie’s Birria. Photo by Ryla Manalang / el Don
Franz Giron, founder of Lutong Pinoy OC is “hooked” on Charlie’s birria. Photo by Ryla Manalang / el Don
The Abundice family goes back for a second crepe after trying the first. Photo by Ryla Manalang / el Don
Elenita De Jesus buys a pair of handmade earrings. Photo by Ryla Manalang / el Don
Derrick Bobbitt, founder of The Situation Catering is nicknamed “Beanz the Butcher.” Photo by Ryla Manalang / el Don
The market started with 3-5 vendors but now have about 60. Photo by Ryla Manalang / el Don
Founder of Lutong Pinoy OC, Franz Giron (left) first started as a merchandise vendor selling bath bombs and soaps. Photo by Ryla Manalang / el Don
Angel Garcia munches on loaded fries as he waits for his family to meet him with different foods. Photo by Ryla Manalang / el Don
The @friday_night_munchies account sits at 25K followers. Photo by Ryla Manalang / el Don
Chelsea Caldera enjoys a sweet treat on Friday night. Photo by Ryla Manalang / el Don
The founder of Friday Night Munchies, Daniel Figueroa started off as a vendor himself selling concha ice cream sandwiches. Photo by Ryla Manalang / el Don
Boys night is spent at Friday Night Munchies. Photo by Ryla Manalang / el Don
Ryla Manalang
Latest posts by Ryla Manalang (see all)

Leave a Reply