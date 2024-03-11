Rain or shine – Project Rise is cruisin’ for higher funds

by Loretta Cannett 223

On a rainy Saturday morning, Project Rise Student Club and Rising Scholars held their third annual car show. The purpose of the event was to raise scholarship funds.

Jessica Jurado is the current president of the club and has been involved with the group since she first heard about it in 2021. She said, “$2,500 was raised and there were 250 people in attendance. A parade of 40 low riders gave their support to the event.”

According to Jessica, it was a team effort of Project Rise students to plan the event over several months. Despite the rain, there was food for sale and a DJ and students were dancing. A good time was had by all.