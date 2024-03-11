Rain or shine – Project Rise is cruisin’ for higher funds

Loretta Cannett
by Loretta Cannett
March 11, 2024
223
Classic Vatos impala
Photo credits to Carlos Rodriguez

On a rainy Saturday morning, Project Rise Student Club and Rising Scholars held their third annual car show. The purpose of the event was to raise scholarship funds.

Jessica Jurado is the current president of the club and has been involved with the group since she first heard about it in 2021. She said, “$2,500 was raised and there were 250 people in attendance. A  parade of 40 low riders gave their support to the event.”  

According to Jessica, it was a team effort of Project Rise students to plan the event over several months. Despite the rain, there was food for sale and a DJ and students were dancing. A good time was had by all.

Photo credits to Carlos Rodriguez
Photo credits to Carlos Rodriguez
Photo credits to Carlos Rodriguez
Photo credits to Carlos Rodriguez
Photo credits to Carlos Rodriguez
Photo credits to Carlos Rodriguez
Loretta Cannett
Latest posts by Loretta Cannett (see all)

Leave a Reply