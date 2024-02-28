SAC Cafe

by Jakki Padilla 22

The SAC Cafe at the Johnson Center has extended its hours to better accommodate hungry students and those in need of a caffeine boost. The cafe now operates from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then reopens from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition to expanding its hours, the SAC Cafe has introduced new seasonal food items that will rotate based on holidays and time of year. A campus favorite, La Dona Latte, remains on the menu and now includes a matcha option for those less tolerant of coffee. Milk choices continue to be 2%, almond and oat milk.

Students can now fuel up with coffee and snacks during a wider window throughout the day.