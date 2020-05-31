Listen to our Spring 2020 podcast: The Distraction

by Dylan Allen 36

Listen up! Our new podcast:

Sick of coronavirus news? Some of us were too. Welcome to The Distraction, a weekly podcast hosted by Sarah and Dylan from el Don News at Santa Ana College. The Distraction is your weekly getaway from the chaos. Listen is live on Soundcloud, Spotify or anywhere else you use to get podcasts to your ears.

NOTE: We will update this page every time a new episode is uploaded

Episode 5: Self Care by el Don News

As we wrap up Mental Health Awareness Month, we chat about self-care with self-care Youtuber Lindsey Rem.

From eating and sleeping better to mindfulness apps, we try to stay grounded during this crazy time. Don’t forget sunscreen!

You can find Sarah @civilfemme and Lindsey @lindseyrem. This week’s music is the song “I’ll Be My Mirror” from the supergroup 8in8, licensed via CC BY-NC 3.0.

Episode 4: The Music One

We are back after a quick break! We have two guests this week: Adam, from the el Don, and Sarah’s other friend Nicole, a drummer for local band @siamjem and artist @margarita.

We chat about Bright Eyes, Harry Styles, Talking Heads and a wide variety of other artists, including Sarah’s least favorite, Rex Orange County.

You can find Sarah @civilfemme and Nicole @finewinedad on Instagram.

This week’s music is the single “Wonton Soup” from Canadian artist Audiobinger.

Stay safe, and we’ll be back next week.

Episode 3: Movie Time

We’re back! This week, Sarah brought along Diane, a cinematography student at the ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena.

We talk about our favorite movies, genres, documentaries and international films as well as the importance of minority representation in the industry.

Diane recommends the 2018 documentary “Three Identical Strangers.”

Dylan’s recommendations: “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” and “Free Solo.”

Sarah recommends political documentaries from PBS.

You can find Sarah on Instagram @civilfemme.

This week’s music is the track “nostalgia of an ex-gangsta-rapper” by Austrian instrumentalist deef.

Stay safe, and we’ll be back next week.

Episode 2: All About Food

We are back for Episode 2, and this time Sarah brings along a special guest. We talk about food, what we like to make and where we like to go out.

Nick’s Dakgangjeong: www.maangchi.com/recipe/easy-dakgangjeong

Sarah’s Mac and Cheese: impromptufridaynights.com/capital-gril…-and-cheese/

Dylan’s Protein Bowl: pinchmegood.com/sweet-potato-budd…with-black-beans/

You can find Sarah and Nick on Instagram @civilfemme and @chef_nicckk.

This week’s music is “Total Breakdown” from Toronto-based artist Brad Sucks.

Stay safe, and we’ll be back next week.