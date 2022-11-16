A day of capturing action in Huntington Beach

by Dominic Crenshaw 180

The SAC Photography and Journalism and Media Studies departments launched a cross-listed Introduction to Photojournalism class this fall to explore the theory and practice of the photographer as a journalist.

A recent assignment required students to capture peak action to draw viewers into a dynamic moment in motion. Shooting outdoors and using the continuous shooting camera feature were essential to the technique students explored.

Here are a few pictures taken at Huntington Beach on Sept. 25 by student Kathy Rafferty: