A day of capturing action in Huntington Beach

Surfer catching a wave north of the Huntington Pier on September 25, 2022.Photo by Kathy Rafferty
The SAC Photography and Journalism and Media Studies departments launched a cross-listed Introduction to Photojournalism class this fall to explore the theory and practice of the photographer as a journalist.
A recent assignment required students to capture peak action to draw viewers into a dynamic moment in motion. Shooting outdoors and using the continuous shooting camera feature were essential to the technique students explored.
Here are a few pictures taken at Huntington Beach on Sept. 25 by student Kathy Rafferty: