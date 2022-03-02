Remembering Micah Pietila-Wiggs

by Isaac Hernandez 124

As a business major, Micah Pietila-Wiggs was beginning the spring semester at San Diego State University. On Jan. 22, 2022, the former Don lost control of his truck and fatally hit a barrier near the US-Mexico border. Known for his hard work and athleticism the Little League superstar was a leadoff hitter for the Dons last season. Previous teammates remember him as being one of the biggest grinders on the team.

“We would be taking batting practice and he would run for every single flyball, he was such a hard worker,” said sophomore pitcher Chase Hennessey. “He would go to work at a metal yard before practice and then come to grind his ass off.”

From an early age, Micah thrived in the diamond. In 2013 he was part of the Eastlake Little League team that won the United States Championship and later played in the 67th World Championship game.

Micah played baseball for the University of New Mexico for his freshman year in the spring of 2019. The Chula Vista native transferred from New Mexico to Santa Ana College in the fall of 2019. Micah was wearing the Dons jersey during the shortened season of spring 2020. He suited up for 22 games, and his work ethic paid off by being awarded the starting center field position. During his time patrolling the outfield, he threw out a total of 4 baserunners with a flawless 0 errors. During the 2021 season, he also excelled in the batter’s box with a total of 26 hits and added 15 RBIs. In his time as a Don, he contributed a total of 52 hits with 25 RBIs and batted with an average of .280.

His teammates admired his personality and positive attitude throughout the season.

“His laugh was so contagious, that was the first thing I noticed from him,” said sophomore infielder Cedrick Perez. “The attitude never changed, whether he was [winning or losing] he stayed the same.”