Women’s volleyball claims victory over Palomar

Setter Taylor Vagana helped the Dons win the second set. Photo by Edgar Galvan / el Don

The women’s volleyball team defeated Palomar on Wednesday, Sept. 15 in Cook’s Gym. The match lasted over two hours with a final score of 3-2.

The Dons were unable to keep up with their opponents in the first set. Comet freshman middle blocker Casey Widdos’ intensity helped Palomar win the set 25-17.

In the second set, the Dons outperformed the Comets with a score of 14-25. With a great performance from freshman outside hitter Kassandra Zavala, this put the match leveled 1-1.

Coming into the third set, the Dons maintained a great strong offense. A great performance from freshman setter Taylor Vagana helped gain the lead 2-1 for Santa Ana.

The fourth set went on the longest, with both teams performing at a high level. The two teams came into this set knowing the importance of the outcome. This set saw various lead changes but the point was eventually won 25-22 by Palomar.

With the match at a tie both teams came into the final set for the win. The Dons pushed through this set to get the decisive point against Palomar. Santa Ana was led by sophomore outside hitter Jaiden Silver who scored 20.5 points.

Santa Ana also lost a conference match 3-0 while playing an away game against Riverside College. The Dons have a current overall record of 5-3 and a conference record of 0-1.

Santa Ana’s next home game will be against Orange Coast College on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. Fans are allowed at all home matches, but must remain in the bleacher area.