Dons defeat Hornets in series opener

Santa Ana College Dons baseball team avoided a sting from the Fullerton College Hornets Tuesday, winning 8-3 on Hornets home turf.

The Dons were down early when Jacob McClure of Fullerton hit a single to right field to drive in Ryan Lamastra and make it 1-0 Hornets.

In the top of the fifth inning, Center fielder Micah Pietila – Wiggs responded with a three-run home run to left field, scoring Garet Crenshaw and Derek Sims, putting the Dons up 3-1.

“We had two guys on, and we were losing by one, and the pitcher threw me a first pitcher slider, and I took a nice hack at it. Great win to start the series,” said Micah Pietila – Wiggs.

Santa Ana starting pitcher Josh Haley (2-0) 6.1 innings gave up seven hits while allowing three runs, two earned runs, walking one batter while striking out six batters.

Reliever Cole Samuels faced five batters, allowing no hits, no runs, no earned runs, walking two batters, and striking out three.

Dons closer Chase Hennessey shut the door on the Hornets, pitching one inning, giving up no hits, no runs, no earned runs, no walks, and striking out one batter.

“Luke Davis had just walked with two outs. I expected something in the zone and was fortunate enough to get a pitch to hit and get Hennessy some insurance,” Griffin Selby said.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Hornets made the score tighter when Matt Darr singled to center field to bring in Carter Kay to tighten the score to 5-3 Dons.

Santa Ana added three more runs when left fielder Griffin Selby hit a 2-run home run left field to bring in Luke Davis to give the Dons a final lead of 8-3.

The Dons improved their record to 4-1,4-0. The series continues when the teams play each other again at Fullerton Thursday.