Dons Beat Glendale 4-2

Micah Pietila-Wiggs went 1-4 with an RBI in the win vs Glendale / Photo By Chris Castro

With the Dons trailing 1-0 and two men on in the bottom of the sixth inning, sophomore outfielder Frank Garcia hit a towering line drive over the left-field fence to score the winning run of Tuesday’s game against the Glendale College Vaqueros 4-2.

Both starting pitchers dueled and posted shutouts through the first five innings. Glendale’s Christian Muro hit his second double of the afternoon and later scored off an error from Dons freshman first baseman Garet Crenshaw.

The Dons answered back immediately. Sophomore infielder James Williams and sophomore outfielder Micah Pietila-Wiggs picked up a pair of singles in the bottom half of the sixth.

The Dons scored their fourth run as freshman infielder Cedrick Perez and freshman catcher Blake Hansen drew walks and advanced on the basepaths following a botched pickoff attempt. Crenshaw forced another error from the Vaqueros with a hard hit to second, scoring Perez.

Sophomore pitcher Josh Haley threw for 6.2 innings and earned his fourth win in six starts. Sophomore pitcher Kyle Hoskins pitched 2.1 innings in relief, giving up one earned run and earning his seventh save of the season.

Sophomore Designated hitter Frank Garcia was methodical in the approach to his home run, “The wind died down a lot from earlier, so I choked up on my bat to try and hit it to left. I’d set up for a pitch down the middle and he hung his slider.”

Santa Ana improved its record to 13-2 and remain in second place in the Orange Empire Conference.

The Dons play at home Thursday, February 27 at 2:00 p.m. against LA Valley College.