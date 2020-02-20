Dons Win 10 Straight

Dons scored five runs on six hits to beat Chaffey College 5-1 / Photo By Julian Reynoso

Freshman outfielder Austin Bartlett’s two home runs led Santa Ana College to a 5-1 win against Chaffey College Thursday.

The Dons extended their winning streak to 10 games in non-conference games and overall record to 12-1.

Santa Ana put runs on the board early in the bottom of the first inning when freshman infielder Cedrick Perez hit a double, bringing in sophomore infielder James Williams and giving the Dons a 1-0 lead.

Chaffey followed up when freshman infielder Nathan Rodiguez hit a single and brought in sophomore first baseman Darren Taylor to score the tying run in the top of the second inning.

Santa Ana responded quickly in the top of the third inning striking out the Panthers. Bartlett hit his first home run in the fifth allowing himself and freshman outfielder Kyle Morrell to score and advancing Santa Ana 3-1.

“The guy was throwing pretty hard, probably one of the best pitchers we have faced all year and we just got a fastball inside and hit,” Bartlett said.

The Dons and Panthers went back and forth for the next inning with neither team getting any hits in.

Morrell scored again after Williams hit up the middle in the bottom of the fifth, bringing the Dons up 4-1.

Bartlett hit his second home run in the bottom of the eighth. His home run secured a 5-1 win for the Dons. “I wasn’t thinking about hitting another home run. I got a low curveball, I put a good barrel on it and just swung,” Barlett said.

The Dons will play San Diego Mesa College on Friday, Feb. 22 at Don Sheddon Field at 1 p.m.