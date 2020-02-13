Dons Hold Off Late Rally By Cerritos

by el Don News 49

The Santa Ana Dons Baseball team holds off a late Rally on Don Seddon Field from the Cerritos Falcons Thursday afternoon.



The game started shaky for both teams as both starting pitchers gave up two runs in the first inning. Dons sophomore pitcher Josh Haley was able to settle down the rest of his outing, shutting down the Falcons bats. He allowed only three runs in six innings of work.



The Dons, however, would continue their hot start by adding four more runs in the second inning, led by a two-run home run by freshman outfielder Garet Crenshaw.



SAC would score three more runs in the bottom of the third inning off hits from sophomore infielders Derek Sims, Zack Doak, and sophomore outfielder Micah-Pietila Wiggs making the score 9-2 in favor of the Dons.



As the seventh inning rolled around, the Falcons bats began to come alive as they were able to score three runs off Santa Ana’s freshman pitcher Cesar Aguilar making the score 10-6.



With the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning, the Falcons were able to score two runs making the score 11-8. The Dons brought in sophomore pitcher Kyle Hoskins to shut the door on the falcons sealing their ninth win of the season and improving their record to an impressive 9-1.



Santa Ana is on the road for their next game when they travel to Kinkaid Field to take on Cerritos Saturday, February 15 at noon.