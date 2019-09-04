Sluggish Dons Come Out On Top In The Last Nine Minutes

Freshman forward Gilberto Garcia scored two goals in the last nine minutes of Tuesday’s home game against San Bernardino Valley College giving Santa Ana a 2-0 win.



The majority of the game was a sluggish exchange between both teams. Both the Dons and the Wolverines had a sloppy defense that allowed offensive pressure however neither could capitalize.

It wasn’t until the 81st minute of the game when Garcia was able to break through scoring a header off a corner kick by freshman midfielder Marcelo Aguirre.

Garcia scored again securing the Dons victory.

Santa Ana Head Coach Jose Vasquez felt that despite the win, he knew his team could have played better.

“As a team, we weren’t dynamic. We weren’t sharp. I felt that our legs and bodies were tired today.” Vasquez said.

“I told them, Listen, we have to let the ball do the work, stop standing around, and get into the pockets.. look for opportunities.’” Vasquez said.

The Dons looks to improve their 2-1 record as they host L.A. Harbor College Friday at 4 p.m.

