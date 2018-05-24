Don Churros Serves a Homestyle Jalisco Classic

Unlike most new-wave churro places that emphasize toppings and other add-ons, Don Churro brings a homestyle recipe that was perfected by owner Jaime Gomez-Nunez’s grandfather, a respected churro maker in the highlands of Jalisco.

The all natural vegan churros can be paired with (non-vegan) vanilla ice cream or Abuelita, a non-vegan hot chocolate which makes the churros taste sweeter.