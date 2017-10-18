Three Mazes Not To Miss At Halloween Horror Nights

Halloween haunts are back this October. There are several Halloween haunt events to attend this month like Knott’s Scary Farm, Six Flags Fright Fest and The 17th Door. This time around, what better place to be at than Universal Studios Hollywood’s 20th annual Halloween Horror Nights.

With a star-studded lineup of mazes inspired by horror films and popular TV show’s, Halloween Horror Nights will convince any Orange County resident to go the extra miles for one thrilling experience. These are the three must-see mazes of the night at Halloween Horror Nights.

The Shining

Based on Stephen King’s hair-raising novel and Stanley Kubrick’s film adaptation, this maze was everything you could have wanted as a Shining fan..

Jack Torrance, the villain in the movie and novel, appears on several occasions throughout the maze.

The famous elevator scene, recreated in the maze, was a letdown, as they focused more on bringing back flashbacks from the film. The main point was to portray the bloody mess on the elevator that was portrayed in the film.

As you make your way through the maze, you will encounter many pop-ups and scares until the very end, where you encounter a frozen Jack Torrance.

I initially expected The Shining would be a must-do maze, and it lived up to that. I would not be surprised if it came back again with a revamped version in the future. It is recommended to complete this maze first, because it will get packed as the night progresses and you will find yourself stuck in line waiting for three hours.

American Horror Story: Roanoke

If you were a fan of seasons 6 of AHS then you are in for a treat.

Throughout the maze you will visit recognizable locations in the show like the Barnhouse and Briarcliff Woods. The main actors in the maze are pig-headed monsters and knife-wielding butchers.

The scares were absolutely spot-on and scared me on several occasions. The maze delivers a masterpiece of unexpected pop-ups. Dividing curtains in the maze will send your heart racing, a scare awaiting you behind every one.

The biggest scare of the American Horror Story maze awaits you in the realm of Briarcliff Woods as a wicker beast awaits his guests for a breathtaking scare.

Overall, this was the maze of the night by far as it delivered on the promising scares from the TV show and put them on display.

Titans Of Terror

Featuring the prolific horror film slashers Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees and Leatherface, this mashup maze recreates Camp Crystal lake, Freddy’s nightmare and the old Texas home and resurrects them to life.

This trio has been seen many times before in the past Horror Nights in their own solo mazes, but this year’s mashup exceeded my expectations.

This maze offered plenty of scares left and right, making it absolutely phenomenal. I missed some of the action though because I would find myself behind the dividing curtains and the group in front of me would get the scares. Although I was expecting some of the scares next, they still managed to get me.

I walked out a huge fan of this concept maze and I sure hope they do something like this again.

Halloween Horror Nights still runs on select nights through Nov. 4.

If you’re looking for a fun nights out with friends and family at Universal Studios Hollywood it’s well worth your buck.