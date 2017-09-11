Get Your Grub on at Santa Ana’s 3 September Food Events

Get to know Santa Ana’s award-winning restaurant scene all month long with three major food events that showcase the city’s culinary diversity.

Downtown Inc.’s Savor Santa Ana returns Wednesday night, letting you take a tasting trip through more than 40 unique restaurants in Downtown.

Santa Ana Restaurant Week runs Sept. 24 through Sept. 30 with events in each of the city’s six council wards. Then, Taste of Santa Ana returns to MainPlace Mall on Sept. 30 and features food tastings, live music and a gift card giveaway.

At Savor Santa Ana, local eateries — including Gypsy Den, Mix Mix Kitchen Bar, Irenia and all the spots inside 4th Street Market — will be offering sample sized portions of select dishes for the duration of the event. DTSA newcomers like Vacation Bar will also be participating.

Tickets are $10 for five tastings and you can use the free trolley to see all of Downtown, and enjoy live musical performances along the way.

Citlali, who attended Savor Santa Ana last year, said she is looking forward to the Cusco ceviche offered at Vacation Bar.

“It is delicious, the octopus is crispy, not too battered, perfectly flavored and everything is so fresh,” she said.

She also recommends Alta Baja’s blue cornbread, available from the boutique market located inside the 4th Street Market.

For Savor Santa Ana tickets and to see the entire list of participating locations, visit www.savorsantaana.com.