Patrick Ready For the Next Step In Her Career

Tiana Patrick was born into an athletic family where she learned to play every sport including softball. She quickly realized that softball was her passion and became a switch-hitter at the age of 11.

“I played multiple sports throughout my life, but there was always something about softball that I couldn’t get enough of,” Patrick said.

Going into her Freshman year of High School she was already getting recruited by colleges and going to a Division I after high school was her plan.

As time got closer for her to commit to a university, she felt like it was not a good fit for her at the time and decided to look into Community Colleges.

“Attending Santa Ana College was a last-minute decision, a small detour to get to the next level,” Patrick explains. “However it was a smart decision because it has opened new doors for me that otherwise may not have been opened if I went elsewhere.”

The switch-hitter was sold on coming to SAC when the Dons’ coaching staff helped her sister get a scholarship even though she didn’t attend SAC.

Patrick still has a long commute to school as she resides in Riverside Count, and on occasion can take up to two hours in traffic to get to and from school.

“The commute is worth it, because everything I have worked so hard for is paying off,” Patrick said. “I am now getting my education paid for by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and I get to play the incredible game of softball.”

The switch hitting catcher leaves after one amazing year, with 19 stolen bases, placing her fourth in the Orange Empire Conference, and 23rd in the entire state, earning All-OEC First Team. Patrick played 39 games this season recording 45 hits and 14 RBI’s with a batting average of .351.

Even though the Dons’ Season did not end as planned, loosing in the first round of the playoffs, Patrick is confident that the team will bounce back and get the job done next year.

She is now looking forward to competing with the best in the county and challenging for a national title.

“I am ready to get to Louisiana and start my new career out there. Geaux Cajuns!”