Rivera’s Huge Game Powers Dons Past Golden West 13-4

Led by Freshmen Karlee Rivera’s big day at the plate the Dons (11-7) stayed hot with yet another conference win on Wednesday afternoon as they defeated the Golden West Rustlers (5-15) 13-4 in five innings.

Santa Ana gained a two run lead in the first two innings, but were quickly tested in the third inning as the Golden West rallied for four runs in the inning to take a 4-2 lead. The Dons responded big in the bottom half of the inning putting up nine runs on the board to seize control the rest of the game. In the fourth, Santa Ana brought across two more runs to make it a nine run game and enforce the mercy rule.

Offense again was a key factor in this game. Karlee Rivera went 3-3 with two RBI’s, and freshmen Jeana Gonzales and Stephanie Rojas picked up two RBI’s apiece.

Sophomore Priscilla De La Torre drew the start and earned her sixth win of the season by tossing three innings and allowing just two earned runs. Freshmen Victoria Moreno came in relief and closed the game going two scoreless innings.

The next game for the Dons is a home game against Cypress College on Wednesday, March, 14th at 3:00 p.m.