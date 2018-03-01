Gonzalez, Dons Walk-Off Tigers 2-1 For Fourth Straight Win

The Dons (10-6) defeated the Riverside City College Tigers (11-6) 2-1 in an extra inning thriller with a walk-off walk in the eighth inning.

It was a low scoring affair as both teams only managed to get across one run on the board before reaching the extra frames.

Riverside put a threat in the eighth inning with a leadoff double, but a base-running mistake by the Tigers resulted in the Dons executing a game changing double play.

In the bottom half of the inning, Santa Ana came out with momentum and loaded the bases to put the Tigers in a tough spot. Freshman Jeana Gonzalez, worked a walk to bring home the winning run.

Sophomore pitcher Kali Kitsinis got the nod and worked all eight innings to pick up her fourth win of the season. She finished her outing striking out three, allowing eight hits and one earned run.

“I was feeling a little stressed after they got that double, but then once my team made that play I was just like we’re gonna win,” Kitsinis said.

Defensively, the whole team played as a unit and gave each other support throughout the game including the extra inning.

Next, the Dons will host the Mt. San Antonio College Mounties Friday, at 3:00 p.m.